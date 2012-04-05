SAN FRANCISCO, April 5 Facebook Inc, which is
preparing what would be Silicon Valley's largest IPO, has picked
Nasdaq over the New York Stock Exchange for its listing, handing
an important victory to the technology-laden bourse, a source
familiar with the situation said on Thursday.
The world's largest social network, with more than 800
million users, is aiming to raise $5 billion or more in a
landmark coming-out party currently expected in May.
Its listing selection deals a blow to NYSE Euronext,
which has waged an aggressive battle for marquee tech names in
past years. The older U.S. exchange snagged LinkedIn Corp
and Pandora Media Inc in 2011.
A spokesman for Facebook declined to comment. Nasdaq OMX
Group Inc and the NYSE also declined to comment.