* Nasdaq triumphs over NYSE for coveted listing
* More than just money, bragging rights
* NYSE aggressiveness had paid off in 2011
By Alistair Barr
SAN FRANCISCO, April 5 Facebook Inc, preparing
what would be Silicon Valley's largest IPO, has picked Nasdaq
over the New York Stock Exchange for its listing in a major
victory for the technology-laden U.S. bourse, a source familiar
with the situation said on Thursday.
One of the most coveted stock listings in recent years,
Facebook's choice of its future exchange translates into a
relatively small sum in annual listing fees. But it bestows
major bragging rights on Nasdaq OMX Group Inc, already
home to the likes of Apple Inc and Google Inc.
A spokesman for Facebook declined to comment. Nasdaq OMX and
the NYSE also declined to comment.
The world's largest social network, with more than 800
million users, is aiming to raise $5 billion or more in an
initial public offering expected in May.
Facebook's impending debut has whipped up an investor and
media frenzy that recalls the go-go days of the first dotcom
boom. The social network that began as a dorm room project for
Harvard dropout Mark Zuckerberg has vaulted to Silicon Valley's
top tier within eight years.
Its listing decision deals a blow to NYSE Euronext,
which has waged an aggressive battle for marquee tech names in
past years.
A major push by listings chief Scott Cutler, who frequently
flies out for meetings in Silicon Valley, succeeded in snagging
LinkedIn Corp and Pandora Media Inc in 2011.
Listing fees range from $38,000 to $500,000 a year on the
New York Stock Exchange, and run between $35,000 and $99,500 a
year on Nasdaq.
In 2011, NYSE Euronext hosted 44 percent of technology IPOs
in the United States, bringing 19 new listings to the market and
ranking first globally in IPO proceeds raised.
So far this year, the bourse has listed about 63 percent of
qualified technology IPOs, and about 60 percent of all qualified
transactions.