By John McCrank
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 25 Four of Wall Street's major
market makers involved in Facebook's botched initial
public offering last Friday expect their losses from technical
glitches on Nasdaq's exchange to be around $115 million.
A software error on Nasdaq OMX Group Inc's U.S.
exchange delayed the social networking company's market debut by
30 minutes last Friday. Many client orders were delayed, leading
to significant losses to some investors and traders as the stock
price dropped.
The exchange operator is facing lawsuits from investors and
threats of legal action from brokers.
Claims from market makers look to overwhelm the $13 million
fund the exchange aims to set up to deal with potential claims.
Nasdaq's liability is limited to $3 million in certain cases,
but electronic trader Knight Capital Group, for one, has said it
will fight to be fully compensated.
According to sources with knowledge of the situation:
* UBS AG had trading losses of around $30 million
stemming from Facebook's IPO;
* Knight Capital Group saw losses of between $30 and
$35 million;
* Citadel Securities booked losses of $30 million; and
* Citigroup Inc's Automated Trading Desk notched
losses of about $20 million, according to a source.
A market maker is a firm that stands ready to buy and sell a
particular stock on a regular and continuous basis at a publicly
quoted price.
Other firms are expected to report additional losses from
Facebook's IPO, including a $1 million loss by E*Trade Financial
, potentially adding millions of dollars in cumulative
claims, sources said.
Regulators, including the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and
Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin are
now looking into how the IPO was handled. The U.S. Senate
Banking Committee is also reviewing the matter.