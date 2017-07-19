Facebook to launch news subscription product - TheStreet

July 19 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc plans to launch a subscription-based news product, and will begin initial tests in October, TheStreet reported on Tuesday, citing the social media company's news partnerships head Campbell Brown at a conference.

The feature is likely to allow publishers to create a paywall on Facebook's Instant Articles and guide readers to a publisher's home page to opt for a digital subscription, according to TheStreet report. (bit.ly/2u99CyN)

The idea for a paywall is based on premium and metered plans and has been in the works for a while, TheStreet said, citing Brown at the Digital Publishing Innovation Summit in New York.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)