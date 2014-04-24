By Jennifer Saba
| April 24
April 24 Facebook said on Thursday that
it has created a newswire tool tailored to journalists, part of
a broader effort to be the go-to place for conversation for its
1 billion users.
Called FB Newswire, it is designed to help journalists share
and embed newsworthy Facebook content that is made public by its
members such as photos, status updates and videos. (www.facebook.com/FBNewswire)
Facebook is teaming up with News Corp's Storyful,
the media tool that verifies and manages copyright of news and
video on social media platforms like Twitter.
"News is finding a bigger audience on Facebook than ever
before, and journalists and media organizations have become an
integral part of Facebook," wrote Andy Mitchell, director of
news and global media partnership at Facebook, in a blog post
announcing FB Newswire.
Social media platforms have become a gold mine for
journalists. Facebook, Twitter, Google's
YouTube and others are rich in source material, as many people
around the world use them to communicate, including during
periods of upheaval.
Acknowledging that many journalists use Twitter to uncover
material, Facebook is also providing a Twitter feed,
@FBNewswire.
"We work closely with our news partners and as we look at
the opportunities clearly Facebook was being used as a place to
gather news," Mitchell said in an interview with Reuters.
Facebook's newsfeed, where people post stories, status
updates and photos, is an integral part of the company's revenue
growth and it injects paid marketing messages straight into the
news stream.
On Wednesday, Facebook reported a 72 percent increase in
revenue to $2.5 billion during the first quarter because of a
surge in advertising.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)