UPDATE 2-Reduced discounting drives Coach's profit beat
May 2 Coach Inc reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, as the handbag maker cut back on discounting in the United States, sending its shares up 7 percent in premarket trading.
(Corrects paragraph 3 to say Facebook was "not available", instead of "available", to comment)
Nov 4 Facebook Inc is preparing to launch a new standalone news app called Notify next week, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the plans.
The app will feature content from dozens of media partners including Vogue, the Washington Post and CBS, the newspaper said. (on.ft.com/1Q5EIg4)
Facebook was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
LONDON, May 2 Singer Janet Jackson has announced she is going back on tour later this year, returning to the stage in the United States and Canada after taking time off to give birth to her first child.