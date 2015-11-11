(Adds details; updates shares)
Nov 11 Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it
launched its news app Notify for iPhone users in the United
States, featuring content from media partners such as Fox News,
Washington Post and CBS.
The app allows user to share notifications directly from the
lock screen and includes a broad selection of "stations" across
different categories such as sports, fashion and breaking
news.(bit.ly/1OEwCLf)
The company's app competes with Twitter Inc's
recently launched service called Moments, which aims to provide
a better way of curating and aggregating news content for users
and help them follow live events.
Facebook had earlier tied up with nine news publishers to
launch "Instant Articles", which publishes their content
directly to the social network's mobile news feeds.
The company's shares rose 1.4 percent to $109.46 in
afternoon trading on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)