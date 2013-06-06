SAN FRANCISCO, June 6 Facebook Inc said
Thursday it does not provide any government agency with "direct
access" to its servers, denying a central element of a
Washington Post report.
The Post reported on Thursday that the U.S. National
Security Agency and the FBI are "tapping directly into the
central servers of nine leading U.S. Internet companies" through
a highly classified program known as PRISM, extracting audio,
video, photographs, emails, documents and connection logs.
"We do not provide any government organization with direct
access to Facebook servers," Facebook Chief Security Officer Joe
Sullivan said in a statement. "When Facebook is asked for data
or information about specific individuals, we carefully
scrutinize any such request for compliance with all applicable
laws, and provide information only to the extent required by
law."