NEW YORK May 23 NYSE Euronext said on Wednesday it has not asked Facebook to switch its listing to the New York Stock Exchange from Nasdaq OMX following the social networking company's disappointing market debut last week.

"There have been no discussions with Facebook regarding switching their listing in light of the events of the last week, nor do we think a discussion along those lines would be appropriate at this time," NYSE said in a statement. (Reporting by John McCrank)