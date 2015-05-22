By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO May 22 The founder of virtual
reality glasses maker Oculus VR Inc, acquired by Facebook Inc
for $2 billion, has been accused of taking confidential
information he learned while working with another company and
passing it off as his own, according to a lawsuit filed this
week.
The plaintiff, Hawaii-based company Total Recall
Technologies, said it hired Oculus founder Palmer Luckey in 2011
to build a prototype head mounted display. Luckey signed a
confidentiality agreement, according to the lawsuit filed on
Wednesday.
Throughout the latter half of 2011 and into 2012, Luckey
received feedback and information to improve the design of the
display. However, Luckey used information he learned from his
partnership when he launched a Kickstarter campaign for his own
head mounted display called the Oculus Rift, according to the
lawsuit.
The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages but does
not specify and amount.
Facebook's $2 billion acquisition of Oculus last year was
its first-ever hardware deal, as the company sought a way into
the fast-growing wearable devices arena.
Oculus is listed as a defendant along with Luckey, and a
Facebook representative on Friday declined to comment. The
lawsuit was reported earlier by The Recorder, a California legal
newspaper.
For its lawsuit Total Recall Technologies enlisted global
law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, which also counts
Google and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd as major clients. Luckey
is accused of breach of contract and fraud, among other claims.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is Total Recall Technologies vs. Palmer Luckey and
Oculus VR, Inc., 15-2281.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Bernard Orr)