March 1 Facebook Inc's virtual reality unit Oculus said on Wednesday it has cut the all-in price for its Rift and Touch products by $200.

The virtual reality headset, Rift, and motion controller Touch will together retail for $598.

"We believe this lower entry price will attract consumers to PC VR (virtual reality for personal computers) at a faster pace," Jason Rubin, Oculus' vice president of content said.

Rift used to retail for $599 while Touch for $199. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)