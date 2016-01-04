Jan 4 Oculus, the virtual reality company owned by Facebook Inc, said on Monday it would take pre-orders for Rift from Wednesday.

The Rift comes bundled with the game Lucky's Tale and a multiplayer space combat game, EVE: Valkyrie, Oculus said in a blog post. (ocul.us/1PbgWtL) (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)