* High-priced stock boosts trading in lots of 99 shares or
less
* Surge in odd-lot trading raises price discovery issues
* Odd lots make up 1/4 of trades, a sampling shows
* Odd lots hinder hedging; mini-options in proposal stage
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, May 18 Facebook Inc's modest
debut on Friday may have averted a potential headache for the
company and regulators, and kept at bay a debate over the role
of "odd lots" in the marketplace.
Shares of Facebook traded as high as $45, near the price of
$50 that would keep many retail investors from placing a typical
"round lot" order of 100 shares, because the total cost will be
$5,000 - considered a threshold for many investors.
By the end of regular trading on Friday, however, the stock
closed at $38.23, just 23 cents, or 0.6 percent, above its
initial public offering price.
An order for less than 100 shares is called an odd lot. Two
decades ago, this was a forgotten corner of the retail
marketplace that accounted for less than 1 percent of trades.
But odd lots may account for almost a quarter of trading now,
according to one sampling of 120 securities provided for
academic research.
Orders can be placed for any number of shares, but odd lots
are not reported or displayed on a consolidated feed of all
stock transactions. This lapse calls into question whether all
market activity is accurately reflected, raising issues of
transparency regarding price discovery.
The surge in odd-lot trading has been driven by the higher
cost of round lots in such popular stocks as Apple Inc,
Google Inc and Priceline.com, and their
increased use by high-frequency traders in information-gathering
strategies that many institutional investors find abusive.
For example, a high-frequency trader may "ping" 10 trading
venues with a sell order of 20 shares each. If five orders
execute, the trader may deduce a large buyer is present. The
trader will then cover the other five orders, buy shares in the
market in front of the large buyer and then sell that stock to
the buyer at a slightly higher price.
One trader at an asset management firm said he suspected the
main reason high-frequency traders transact in odd lots is to
assess buy and sell imbalances in the market without taking on
too much risk or leaving a footprint in the public stock feed.
Because "any increase in average trade size won't benefit
the high-frequency trading model, the HFT community probably
does not want too much attention on the increase in odd-lot
trading," said the trader, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Maureen O'Hara, a Cornell University professor who is an
expert on market microstructure, does not believe trading in odd
lots is abusive, but said it does raise issues of fairness.
"More than half of all the trades in Google are never
reported on a tape that is publicly available. That's pretty
appalling in my view," O'Hara said. "The fact that so many
trades are odd lots means that somebody should be reporting
these trades in a way that the market can see them."
MINI-OPTIONS FOR POPULAR HIGH-PRICED STOCKS
High stock prices have raised another issue among investors
who trade in odd lots: the inability to hedge their holdings
with stock options on less than 100 shares. NYSE Arca and the
International Stock Exchange have proposed "mini-options" that
would represent 10 shares of a stock, instead of a round lot.
Both NYSE Arca and ISE selected Apple, Google, Amazon.com
and SPDR Gold Shares, an exchange-traded fund, for their
mini-option proposals in April to the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
NYSE Arca also picked SPDR Standard & Poor's 500, an
ETF that reflects the S&P 500 index, while ISE chose
International Business Machines Corp and Priceline.com.
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF, at about $130, trades at the lowest
price of the seven securities, while Google and Priceline trade
at more than $600 a share.
TD Ameritrade, a brokerage unit of TD Ameritrade Holding
Corp, said odd lots account for at least 69 percent of
trading of the securities proposed for the mini-options.
Certain popular stocks trade at prices beyond the reach of
the typical retail investor, said TD Ameritrade in a letter to
the SEC about NYSE Arca's and ISE's proposals.
When prices increase above $50 there is a corresponding
increase in the amount of odd lots that trades, the firm said.