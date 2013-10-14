TEL AVIV Oct 14 Facebook has agreed to buy
start-up app-maker Onavo, the Israeli company said on its
website on Monday, without giving any details of the deal.
Facebook is paying between $150 million and $200 million,
the Calcalist financial news website said, making it the social
media company's biggest acquisition in Israel.
The company, founded three years ago, said that once the
transaction closes, Onavo's mobile utility application - which
helps people cut mobile phone costs through more efficient use
of data - will run as a standalone brand.
Onavo has raised $13 million in venture capital, according
to Calcalist. Its investors are Sequoia Capital, Magma Venture
Partners, Horizons Ventures and Motorola Mobility Ventures.
Onavo will keep its Israeli offices, making this the first
time Facebook will run a research and development centre in
Israel, according to the Haaretz news website.
When Facebook acquired Snaptu and Face.com, it transferred
the employees to its own offices in California, where Onavo
already has offices.