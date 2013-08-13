The Facebook logo is pictured at the Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/Files

Facebook Inc (FB.O) struck a deal with online restaurant booking service OpenTable Inc OPEN.O that will allow users to reserve tables at restaurants via a Facebook app, as the world's No. 1 social network continues to expand its mobile services.

In an announcement on its website, Facebook said the feature would be available on its mobile pages for more than 20,000 OpenTable restaurant customers across North America.

It wasn't immediately clear if Facebook would receive any commission from OpenTable bookings.

More consumers are accessing Web services using smartphones and Facebook has been adapting its business to benefit from the trend.

Shares of OpenTable touched a year high of $74.47 before closing up nearly 8 percent at $74.08 Monday on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)