* Facebook options to debut on May 29 on U.S. exchanges
* Facebook stock volatility provides option trading
opportunities
* Option turnover could be heavy due to underlying stock
volume
* Initial strikes to be $16-$49 in $1 increments
* NYSE Amex options primary market for Facebook options -OCC
By Doris Frankel
May 25 Investors can hope the debut of options
on Facebook Inc goes more smoothly than the long-awaited
debut of the social networking service's stock on May 18.
While the stock's puts and calls are expected to be popular,
the big wild card is volatility and ultimately, the options
price.
Traders will get a fresh start on options on the Internet
giant when the contracts are offered on U.S. options exchanges
on May 29. BATS Options exchange, a division of BATS Global
Markets, will list the options on May 30, following its standard
practice of listing new options a day later than the other
exchanges.
Plenty of uncertainty surrounds the stock, which debuted to
much fanfare at $38 and immediately ran into problems.
Facebook's first day of trading was marred by technological
glitches, and the company faces criticism that it sold too many
shares, overwhelming demand. A week later, the stock was at
$31.47, down 17.2 percent.
Options volume is expected to be robust. "It's a cocktail
party stock and probably will attract a lot of participation
from retail traders," said Steve Place, a founder of options
analytics firm investingwithoptions in Mobile, Alabama.
The stock's valuation remains high - the forward
price-to-earnings ratio is at about 56, and the stock is
expected to stay volatile. Premiums - the price paid for options
- must reflect that uncertainty and will be even more difficult
to pin down.
"The real issue like everything else in the market is about
value, and with Facebook, we simply don't know what their true
earnings power is at this moment," said Jeff McAllister, vice
president of education at options education website
optionsanimal.com in Lehi, Utah.
"The first day of trading is going to be completely
speculative to begin with and it will be aggressive - flooded
with day-traders trying to make a quick turn in the market. But
institutions are expected to be on the sidelines waiting
patiently as disciplined traders do."
The options debut will offer opportunities to hedge against
or take advantage of volatility in the shares through strategies
combining stocks and options.
"From LinkedIn to Zynga to Pandora
and now Facebook, the evidence is clear that the one certainty
for investors is share prices of social media companies are
volatile and will likely remain so," said Gareth Feighery, a
founder of options education firm MarketTamer.com in
Philadelphia.
PRICING RISK AN UNKNOWN UNTIL TRADING OPENS
Before the IPO, investors had an anchor on what to expect
regarding the share price. But in the options market there is no
indication of what the demand will be.
So implied volatility, a key component of an options price,
which measures the market's perceived risk of future share price
movement, remains an uncertainty until the first transactions.
"Figuring out the implied volatility is a chicken-and-egg
scenario - that value won't be known until the market opens up,
when market makers will gauge the supply and demand to price
risk," Place said.
If there is significant demand for options, either through
speculators or hedgers, the implied volatility will be elevated,
and the price of the option will rise.
Place looked at the implied volatility readings of LinkedIn,
Groupon, Pandora, Zynga, Yelp and Zillow from the
day their options opened on each of these stocks as well as the
stock and options volume.
"Using these past values as a guide, we can expect Facebook
options to have a 30-day implied volatility between 65-85
percent," he said. "The mid 70s would be a good estimate."
Facebook is currently valued at about $87 billion, based on
a share price on Thursday of $31.88. Shares of the
much-anticipated initial public offering have fallen sharply
since they opened at $42.05 on May 18.
The company went public at a valuation that built in no
margin for error, Feighery said.
GRAB A BOX OF POPCORN AND WATCH VOLUME
Almost 23,000 contracts traded for the first day of
LinkedIn, equivalent to 1.3 times the stock volume for that day,
according to options analytics firm Trade Alert.
Applying that same multiple for Facebook and assuming it
mellows out at 60 million shares per day would equate to almost
800,000 option contracts, said Trade Alert President Henry
Schwartz. That may be unlikely since that would exceed the
average daily option volume of Apple Inc of about
750,000 contracts.
"We could easily see a couple hundred thousand contracts
trading for Facebook options simply because the underlying share
volume is so strong and there is so much hype about the IPO,"
Schwartz said.
Options clearinghouse OCC has designated NYSE Amex Options,
owned by exchange operator NYSE Euronext, to be the
primary market for Facebook options. Initial strike prices below
and above the share price are from $16 to $49, in $1 increments.