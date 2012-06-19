BRIEF-Boeing names Ramos to Supply Chain & Operations leadership role
* Boeing names Ramos to supply chain & operations leadership role
SAN FRANCISCO, June 19 Facebook is updating its payments service so that it supports pricing in local currencies instead of the special Facebook "credits."
Facebook also said it will allow app developers to sell users "subscriptions" for certain services on its social network.
* Boeing names Ramos to supply chain & operations leadership role
* Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. announces assets under management