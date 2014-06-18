DUBLIN, June 18 Ireland's High Court on Wednesday asked the European Court of Justice (ECJ) to clarify European Union data protection rules in light of allegations that Facebook shared data from EU users with the U.S. National Security Agency.

High Court Justice Gerard Hogan rejected a request by a campaign group for an investigation into Facebook's alleged sharing of data, but he said the issue raised questions about EU policy and he would ask the ECJ to look at the matter.

"The critical issue which arises is whether the proper interpretation of the 1995 [EU data protection] directive and the 2000 Commission decision [on the Safe Harbour principles] should be re-evaluated in the light of the subsequent entry into force of article 8 of the charter" on the right to the protection of personal data, Hogan said. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Pravin Char)