By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO May 11 Facebook Inc, just
days before it goes public, said it has revamped its privacy
policy in a way that could broaden the reach of its advertising
business through other websites.
The operator of the world's biggest online social network
has at no point said it planned to sell advertising on other
Internet sites, but the policy changes would further expand its
ability to do so.
Facebook's money-making potential has been spotlighted as
the company prepares to raise up to $12 billion in its initial
public offering. Some analysts and investors have pointed to
Facebook's slowing revenue growth as an area of concern.
Analysts have long speculated about whether Facebook would
join the likes of Google Inc and Yahoo Inc to
create a so-called ad network that distributes the ads it sells
to other websites.
Facebook makes the lion's share of its revenue selling ads
on its website. Letting those ads appear on third-party websites
would broaden their reach.
Ads on Facebook itself are aimed at different slices of its
audience, based on their personal information, such as age and
marital status, as well as activities on the network such as
those indicated by their "likes" for certain items or topics.
The Menlo Park, California-based company said on Friday the
changes in privacy policy are designed to take account of new
features on the service as well as recommendations from
Ireland's privacy regulator, which released an extensive audit
on Facebook's privacy practices last year.
The new privacy policy also provides more details on how
Facebook uses consumer data to sell ads on the social network.
It included a page devoted to the so-called cookies that
Facebook, like many Web companies, places on users' computers to
help target ads to consumers.
Privacy has been a challenging issue for Facebook and other
online services in recent years. In November, Facebook settled a
privacy case with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission that
subjects the company to 20 years of independent audits.
Under its revised privacy policy, Facebook broadened the
types of ads that it could potentially place on third-party
websites. Facebook has previously said it could offer "social"
ads - which incorporate information from a user's friends - on
third-party websites. The revision states that Facebook can
offer any kind of ad on outside websites.
Facebook Chief Privacy Officer Erin Egan noted that the
company does not offer ads on outside websites. But the network
wanted to ensure that it has the "flexibility" to offer various
types of ads should it ever decide to do so, she said.
Facebook also changed the language about how long it will
retain user data. Such information from advertisers will now be
kept for 180 days, and Facebook will retain all types of data
for "as long as necessary."
Exceptions to the 180-day policy may include, for example, a
Facebook page created by an advertiser that showcases certain
user information, Egan said. The company will offer a detailed
chart of all the types of data it retains about its users at
some point "down the road," she added.
Justin Brookman, director of consumer privacy at the Center
for Democracy and Technology, a non-profit advocacy group for
Internet user rights, said the change to the data retention
language did not seem to be an area of concern.
"They're really just keeping it around for very narrow
reasons," said Brookman, whose firm receives funding from
Facebook and other companies.
Facebook's policy changes will be open to a 7-day comment
period from users. Any change which receives more than 7,000
comments will be put to a vote by Facebook users. If a
particular comment receives 30 percent of votes supporting it
from Facebook's "active" users, it will go into effect.