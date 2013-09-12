Sept 11 U.S. officials will examine changes to
Facebook Inc's privacy policy to determine whether they
violate a 2011 agreement with federal regulators, a Federal
Trade Commission spokesman confirmed Wednesday after certain
changes drew fire from privacy advocates.
Much of the criticism has focused on a proposed "Tag
Suggest" feature that would use facial recognition technology to
match faces in photos with public profile features, part of a
broad set of privacy changes the social networking giant
announced on Aug. 29.
FTC spokesman Peter Kaplan said regulators would study the
changes as part of the government's oversight of Facebook's
privacy practices, which began in 2011 after Chief Executive
Mark Zuckerberg apologized for privacy missteps and pledged to
obtain users' permission before sharing their personal data.
"As in all cases, we're monitoring compliance with the order
and part of that involves interacting with Facebook," Kaplan
said Wednesday.
He added that the commission had no reason to believe that
the company had violated its 2011 agreement.
Facebook posted an update to its data use policies on the
company website on Aug. 29 to explain how users' personal
information is used by advertisers and third-party applications.
The new policy proposal came days after the company
finalized a $20 million class-action settlement related to how
Facebook displayed its users' "likes" and pictures in its ads
products.
Facebook said in a statement on Wednesday that it was in
full compliance with the FTC and that its new policy did not
grant the company expanded privileges in how it used personal
data.