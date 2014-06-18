DUBLIN, June 18 An Irish judge on Wednesday
rejected an attempt by campaigners to force an investigation
into Facebook's alleged sharing of data from EU users
with the U.S. National Security Agency.
High Court Justice Gerard Hogan, who has jurisdiction
because Facebook's European headquarters are based in Dublin,
upheld an earlier decision by the country's data protection
commissioner to refuse to investigate.
Ahead of the hearing, the campaign group europe-v-facebook
indicated it planned to appeal any such decision.
(Reporting by Sarah O'Connor; Writing by Conor Humphries;
Editing by Pravin Char)