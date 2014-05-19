(Adds source comment on value of the deal, Facebook comment)
May 19 French advertising agency Publicis Groupe
SA and Facebook Inc have struck a multi-year
digital marketing deal worth hundreds of millions of dollars,
according to a person familiar with the matter.
The deal will focus on video ads that appear on Facebook's
social network, as well as ads that appear on Instagram, the
mobile photo-sharing app owned by Facebook, according to the
source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to a lack of
authority to talk publicly about the deal.
Under the terms of the deal, Publicis would have access to
Facebook user data, enabling it to gauge ad performance on the
social network, as well as access to Facebook engineers and
other resources to help create special ad units that appear on
Instagram, according to Ad Age which first reported the deal on
Monday. Ad Age said the deal was worth $500 million.
Facebook declined to comment on the terms of the deal but
said in an emailed statement that the partnership with Publicis
"will center on bringing clients closer to our products, and
creating new planning and measurement tools to make buying
easier, more efficient, and ultimately prove out ROI (return on
investment)."
The deal will be managed by all Publicis agencies in North
America followed by a global rollout, Publicis-owned Starcom
MediaVest Group's Anita Mcgorty told Reuters.
Starcom MediaVest led the negotiations for the deal.
The deal comes days after Publicis and Omnicom Group Inc
decided to terminate their proposed $35 billion merger,
the uncertainty surrounding which had led both companies to lose
business worth more than $1.5 billion in April.
Facebook shares were up 2 percent at $59.22 on the Nasdaq on
Monday afternoon.
