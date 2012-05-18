Pedestrians walk near the NASDAQ Marketsite at the start of the listing for Facebook in New York May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

SAN FRANCISCO Facebook Inc(FB.O) received what may be its first "sell" rating on Friday, from Pivotal Research Group, which also set a target price of $30 for the stock.

Shares in the No. 1 social network fizzled in their debut on Friday, managing an 18 percent gain before backtracking to trade close to their $38 initial public offering price.

"We are wary of the disconnect between revenue growth and operating/capital expense growth expectations," Pivotal analyst Brian Wieser said in a research note. "The market is pricing Facebook as a less risky asset than Google (GOOG.O), which we believe is simply not the case."

Facebook shares were up nearly 8 percent to $40.82 on the Nasdaq.

