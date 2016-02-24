Feb 24 Facebook said on Wednesday that
"Reactions", an extension of the "Like" button, was now
available worldwide.
The social network launched a pilot of "Reactions" - which
allow users able select from seven emotions including "like" and
"wow" - in Ireland and Spain in October.
To add a reaction, users have to hold down the "Like" button
on mobile devices or hover over the button on desktops to see a
menu of reaction images, Facebook said in a blog post. (bit.ly/1TFwME6)
