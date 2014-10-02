Oct 2 Facebook Inc has set up guidelines
for proposed research requests to access user information, both
for internal work and academic work.
In July, a Facebook spokesman acknowledged that a
psychological experiment on nearly 700,000 unwitting users in
2012 had upset users and said the company would change the way
it handled research in future. (reut.rs/1vB5EYt)
"Although this subject matter was important to research, we
were unprepared for the reaction the paper received when it was
published," Facebook's Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer
wrote. (bit.ly/1E5aAtA)
