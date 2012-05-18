BRIEF-Genova Property Group signs 10-year lease agreement with Ahlberg-Dollarstore
* HAS SIGNED A 10-YEAR LEASE AGREEMENT WITH AHLBERG-DOLLARSTORE AB
May 18 Nasdaq OMX said it intends to reach a resolution for Facebook Inc orders entered from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. ET through an "offline matching process."
Firms that had questions regarding executions would have to submit requests to Nasdaq by 5 p.m.
* HAS SIGNED A 10-YEAR LEASE AGREEMENT WITH AHLBERG-DOLLARSTORE AB
* Italian bonds buck trend on bank rescue plan (Updates prices)