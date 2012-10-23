UPDATE 1-Platts may include Jurong Aromatics Corp in pricing process
* Considers including JAC for gasoil, jet fuel pricing process
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 23 Facebook Inc's revenue rose 32 percent in the third quarter to $1.26 billion.
The world's No.1 online social network firm posted revenue of $954 million in the year-ago period. Its third-quarter revenue came in slightly above the average analyst expectation of $1.23 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Considers including JAC for gasoil, jet fuel pricing process
* Marlin bidco limited- announces terms of an increased and final cash offer to be made by marlin bidco