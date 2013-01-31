* Shares see-saw despite strong mobile, ad showing
* Facebook alerts Street to big spending inflation in 2013
to chase growth
* Users still gaining at rapid clip, but only outside
developed countries
By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 30 Facebook Inc
doubled its mobile advertising revenue in the fourth quarter, a
sign that the No.1 social network is seeing early success in
expanding onto handheld devices as more of its users migrate to
smartphones and tablets.
Investors want to see evidence that CEO Mark Zuckerberg's
8-year-old company is delivering on promises to develop a
full-fledged mobile advertising business, a challenge facing
many of today's technology leaders including Google Inc
.
But the growth trailed some of Wall Street's most aggressive
estimates. Shares of Facebook were down roughly 3 percent at
$30.21 in after-hours trading on Wednesday, regaining ground
after falling more than 8 percent immediately after the numbers
were released.
Mobile revenue estimates among some analysts and investors
were unreasonably high, said Sterne, Agee & Leach analyst Arvind
Bhatia.
"As a result the stock was set up for disappointment," he
said. Overall, he said, Facebook's results were encouraging.
The company's overall advertising business grew at its
fastest clip since before its May initial public offering,
helping the company's revenue expand 40 percent and surpass Wall
Street targets.
Facebook has rolled out a wide variety of new services in
recent months as the company seeks to stay ahead in the
fast-moving Web market and to convince Wall Street that it can
turn its audience of more than 1 billion users into a
sustainable business.
Zuckerberg said the company plans to spend heavily to
recruit talent in 2013 as the company pushes forward with new
product development, particularly "mobile-first" services.
"We aren't operating to maximize our profit this year but
we're doing what we think will build the best service and
business over the long term," Zuckerberg said during a
conference call with analysts on Wednesday.
The strategy makes sense for an Internet company, said
Stifel Nicolaus Jordan Rohan. But it will force Wall Street
analysts to "ratchet down" their profit expectations.
"The conference call was a bit of a sobering event," said
Rohan. "The company advised analysts and investors to expect
lower margins, and downplayed the near-term opportunity for
revenues from Gifts," Facebook's recently-launched online
commerce service.
FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES
Facebook shares, which lost more than half their value
following a rocky IPO, have regained ground in recent months as
concerns about its mobile ad business and insider selling have
eased. Shares have surged roughly 60 percent since mid-November.
Zuckerberg said that recently introduced products such as
Gifts, which allows Facebook users to purchase retail goods for
their friends, as well as its new social search tool could
become important businesses in the future. But in the near term
he said that Facebook's advertising efforts will be the core of
its business.
The number of monthly active users on the social network
reached 1.06 billion at the end of last year, with 618 million
daily active users, Facebook said. But much of that growth again
came from emerging markets like Asia, rather than the United
States or Europe, where revenue per user is several times
higher. For instance, average revenue per user is $13.58 for the
United States and Canada, but just $2.35 in Asia.
Overall fourth-quarter revenue came to $1.585 billion, up 40
percent versus $1.131 billion a year earlier. Analysts were
looking for revenue of $1.53 billion.
Executives said some revenue from its payments business
dating back to September 2012 had been booked in the
October-December quarter, inflating the number somewhat.
Excluding those deferred sales, overall revenue would have been
up just 34 percent in the quarter.
But it was the fledgling mobile business that dominated
Wednesday's discussion on the call. Finance Chief David Ebersman
said Facebook had "basically doubled" mobile ad revenue from the
third quarter to the fourth quarter.
"Two quarters ago we really had no mobile revenue," Ebersman
told Reuters in an interview. "In the course of a pretty short
period of time, we've dramatically ramped up our ability to
monetize mobile."
Facebook said net income in the fourth quarter was $64
million, or 3 cents a share, compared to $302 million, or 14
cents a share a year earlier.
Excluding certain items, Facebook said it earned 17 cents a
share, compared to the 15 cents a share expected by analysts
polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Facebook expects expenses -- excluding stock-based
compensation for employees -- to jump 50 percent in 2013, likely
outpacing revenue growth. Capital investments may climb to $1.8
billion, up 14 percent from last year's $1.575 billion.
"They're going to have to continue to develop new products,
which will cost them," said Bhatia of Sterne, Agee & Leach.
But he said, "the market would be less happy if they were
not finding enough opportunities."