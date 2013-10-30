By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 30 Facebook Inc posted
strong growth in its mobile advertising business on Wednesday
but rattled investors after saying that it did not plan to boost
the frequency of ads shown to users.
Shares of the world's No. 1 online social network soared as
much as 15 percent in extended trading before suddenly falling
to $47.40, down 3 percent from its $49.10 close. The stock
settled at $49.16.
In July, Facebook said it was showing one ad per 20 stories
in the newsfeed, but Chief Financial Officer David Ebersman told
analysts Wednesday that the current ratio, although slightly
higher than 5 percent, would not increase much more going
forward.
Ebersman's comments, combined with remarks suggesting that
young teenage users in the U.S. were beginning to use Facebook
less frequently, soured the mood abruptly on an afternoon when
the company topped Wall Street's targets with a whopping 60
percent increase in revenue, driven by its accelerating mobile
business.
"There seems to be concern about the ad load not going up,"
said BTIG analyst Richard Greenfield.
But Greenfield said he believed investors were
over-reacting, noting that increasing advertising prices, rather
than the volume of ads, is more important for growth in
Facebook's topline.
Facebook's newsfeed ads, which inject paid marketing
messages straight into a user's stream of news and content, have
boosted Facebook's revenue and its stock price in recent months.
The ads are ideally suited for the smaller-sized screens of
smartphones and other mobile devices, from which nearly half of
Facebook's monthly users now access the service.
But the company has had to balance showing more ads inside
its users' newsfeed with the fear that too many of them would
irritate fickle users and drive them elsewhere.
That's a reality that some investors may have overlooked,
after Facebook reported strong third-quarter financial results
on Thursday, with advertising revenue up 66 percent.
"There's some degree to which you can expand, but there's an
optimal level after which you risk losing your audience," said
Pivotal Research Group analyst Brian Wieser, referring to the
portion of ads that Facebook shows on its service.
Still, he said the stock's "reaction and counter-reaction
was probably a little extreme. This was under any estimation a
good quarter."
AD ENGAGEMENT
Revenue from mobile ads, which appear on smartphones,
represented 49 percent of Facebook's total advertising revenue
in the third quarter, or roughly $880 million. Mobile ads
generated roughly $150 million in the year-ago period, when
Facebook was just beginning to develop its mobile ad business.
And Facebook said that its ads were getting noticed: The
average daily user of Facebook is "engaging" with more than one
ad per week, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said during the
conference call.
"It looks like they're firing on all cylinders," said JMP
Securities analyst Ronald Josey.
He said that Facebook's strong mobile advertising revenue
in particular has put to rest the worries that many investors
had at the time of the company's 2012 IPO.
"They clearly have the product, they have the traffic and
now they have the advertising solution," said Josey.
Facebook shares have doubled in the past three months, as
Wall Street has warmed to the Internet company's ability to
thrive as consumers increasingly access the Web on smartphones
and other mobile devices.
Facebook said the number of its monthly active users
increased to 1.19 billion as of the end of September, up from
1.15 billion at the end of June. Facebook said it counts roughly
507 million daily active mobile users.
Facebook said it earned net income of $425 million, or 17
cents a share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with
a net loss of $59 million, or 2 cents a share in the year-ago
period. ()
Excluding certain items, Facebook said it earned 25 cents
per share, above the average analyst expectation of 19 cents.
Facebook's total revenue in the third quarter was $2.016
billion, ahead of the average analyst expectation of $1.911
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.