By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 28 Facebook Inc warned
on Tuesday of a dramatic increase in spending in 2015 and
projected a slowdown in revenue growth this quarter, slicing a
tenth off its market value.
The hefty spending plans exposed the first signs of stress
in the rock-solid support that investors have accorded the
social networking company over the past year.
With Facebook's mobile advertising business delivering
repeated quarters of breakneck revenue growth, the company has
faced little pushback from investors on pricey, multi-billion
dollar acquisitions such as WhatsApp and Oculus. Shares of
Facebook reached an all-time high of $81.16 on Tuesday, before
the company reported its third-quarter results.
Chief Financial Officer Dave Wehner told analysts on a
conference call that the social network is preparing for a 55
percent to 75 percent spike in expenses next year, when the
world's largest social network intends to invest in Whatsapp,
Oculus and other products that have yet to show a profit.
That's a big change from the company's current spending
patterns, with costs and expenses in the first nine months of
2013 up a relatively modest 32 percent. Facebook declined to
provide any estimates for its expected pace of revenue growth in
2015, adding to investor worries.
"Giving expense guidance without giving revenue guidance is
frustrating and spooking The Street," said BTIG analyst Richard
Greenfield.
"The multi-billion dollar question is what's revenue growth
going to look like next year," he said.
Wehner forecast revenue growth of 40 percent to 47 percent
in the final quarter of 2014. That's down sharply from 59
percent in the third quarter.
The financial forecasts came on the same day as Facebook
revealed hundreds of millions of dollars in losses from
WhatsApp.
Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg has told Wall
Street he is in no hurry to extract a payoff from the collection
of acquired products, stressing the importance of growing the
number of users first.
"For us products don't get that interesting until they have
about a billion people using them," Zuckerberg said.
Shares of Facebook, up roughly 47 percent this year, slid
nearly 9 percent to $73.80 in extended trading on Tuesday.
MOBILE SURGE
Facebook reported a better-than-expected 59 percent jump in
third-quarter revenue and a solid gain in its user base that's
already the world's largest social media community. The company
is considered a pioneer in mobile advertising, outshining rivals
like Twitter Inc, which are struggling to sustain user
engagement and growth.
Google Inc, the world's No.1 Internet search
engine, has seen its advertising rates stuck in a multi-year
decline as it adapts its lucrative advertising business for the
smartphones that consumers increasingly favor.
Mobile ads represented two-thirds of Facebook's advertising
revenue in the third quarter, and the company said that the
average price of its ads more than tripled year-on-year.
"They continue to show that there is a lot of demand for
their product, both in terms of users wanting to spend time
there and advertisers wanting to spend money," said Ben
Schachter an analyst with Macquarie Research.
Facebook's total number of monthly users reached 1.35
billion in the third quarter, with 64 percent of its users
accessing the service every day.
Facebook said revenue in the three months ended Sept. 30
totaled $3.2 billion, up 59 percent from $2.02 billion in the
year-ago period. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S were
looking for revenue of $3.12 billion on average.
Net income increased to $806 million, or 30 cents a share in
the third quarter, compared to $425 million, or 17 cents a share
in the year-ago period. Excluding certain items, Facebook said
it earned 43 cents a share.
Facebook also for the first time disclosed the financial
performance for WhatsApp, a mobile messaging app that the
company acquired earlier this month for $22 billion.
According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange
Commission on Tuesday, WhatsApp lost $232.5 million in the first
six months of 2014, compared to a loss of $58.8 million in the
first six months of 2013.
