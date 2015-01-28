Indonesia's March foreign tourist arrivals rise 12.78 pct y/y
JAKARTA, May 2Indonesia attracted 909,173 foreign tourists in the month of March, up 12.78 percent from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said on Tuesday.
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 28 Facebook Inc said on Wednesday its revenue grew 49 percent in the final three months of 2014, as strength in mobile advertising helped the Internet social networking company beat Wall Street's revenue target.
Facebook said it generated $3.85 billion in revenue, compared to $2.59 billion in the fourth quarter of 2013. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S were looking for revenue of $3.77 billion. (Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Richard Chang)
JAKARTA, May 2Indonesia attracted 909,173 foreign tourists in the month of March, up 12.78 percent from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, May 1 Donald Trump has shown a fascination with populist 19th-century U.S. president Andrew Jackson since he has occupied the Oval Office, hanging "Old Hickory's" portrait in the Oval Office, visiting his plantation in Tennessee and placing a wreath at his tomb.