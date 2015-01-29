(Adds Breakingviews link)
By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 28 Facebook Inc's
revenue grew 49 percent in the fourth quarter, as mobile
advertising growth helped the world's largest Internet social
network beat Wall Street's targets for earnings and sales.
But revenue growth was the weakest since the start of 2013,
and spending rose faster. Facebook shares fell about 2.6 percent
in after-hours trade after vacillating above and below the
closing price.
Facebook's business has boomed thanks to its mobile ads for
smartphones and tablets. Its success contrasts with other
established Internet companies such as Google Inc and
Yahoo Inc, which have struggled as advertisers shift
more and more to mobile devices from personal computers.
"They are taking share of advertising dollars online. They
are taking share of overall advertising budgets," said Ronald
Josey, a JMP Securities analyst, noting the strong quarter.
The company said on Wednesday it ended 2014 with 1.39
billion monthly users, with 86 percent of them accessing its
service on smartphones and other mobile devices.
Mobile ads accounted for 69 percent of advertising revenue
in the fourth quarter, or $2.48 billion.
Many investors are betting that video ads, which Facebook
began offering last year, will provide the company's next leg of
growth.
Chief Financial Officer Dave Wehner said in an interview the
company still had a lot of hard work to do and was optimistic
about video. "We have great marketer interest in video. It's a
creative medium that they know how to use effectively," he said.
Facebook has warned that 2015 will be a year of heavy
investment, as the company steps up efforts to expand a
collection of products that include messaging service WhatsApp,
photo-sharing service Instagram and virtual reality headset
maker Oculus Rift.
Facebook's revenue growth during the fourth quarter was
exceeded by its operating expenses, which grew roughly 87
percent as a result of sharp increases in research and
development costs and marketing and sales spending.
Operating expenses are "ramping up faster than we would have
liked," said Ben Schachter, an analyst at Macquarie Research.
Facebook's fourth-quarter overall revenue rose to $3.85
billion from $2.59 billion in the year-ago period. Analysts
polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast $3.77 billion.
Facebook said it earned 54 cents a share, excluding certain
items, in the fourth quarter, beating the average analyst
estimate of 49 cents.
