(In 7th paragraph, corrects analyst Ronald Josey's firm to JMP
Securities from Jefferies & Co)
By Alexei Oreskovic
May 1 Facebook Inc's mobile advertising
revenue growth gained momentum in the first three months of the
year as the social network sold more ads to users on smartphones
and tablets, partially offsetting higher spending which weighed
on profits.
New types of ads designed for smartphones, particularly ads
aimed at enticing Facebook users to install mobile apps on their
phones, helped lift revenue while traffic to the social network
remained strong.
The results reassured Wall Street that the world's largest
social network was keeping up with consumers' shift from PCs to
smartphones, even if the company provided few big surprises
during the first quarter.
Mobile ad revenue accounted for 30 percent of Facebook's ad
revenue in the first quarter, compared to roughly 23 percent in
the fourth quarter. Sales of ads on mobile devices have been a
key element in the recovery of Facebook's overall ad revenue
from a sharp slowdown early last year.
The first-quarter mobile ad revenue was at the higher end of
expectations, said Macquarie Research analyst Ben Schachter. But
he said it "needed to be higher for people to get really excited
about trend lines".
Shares of Facebook, which are down roughly 12 percent since
the end of January, were up 7 cents at $27.50 in after-hours
trading on Wednesday.
"Everyone was focused on two things, one was mobile and how
big it could be, and the other thing was engagement," said
Ronald Josey, an analyst with JMP Securities.
Facebook delivered solid results on both fronts, Josey said,
noting that consumers' use of Facebook does not appear to have
declined despite a growing array of popular social networking
and mobile messaging alternative services, such as Pinterest and
WhatsApp.
Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's 28-year-old co-founder and chief
executive, told investors on a conference call on Wednesday that
there was room for Facebook and rival services to thrive. He
said mobile photo-sharing service Instagram, which Facebook
acquired last year, was now growing faster than Facebook did at
a similar stage in its history.
Facebook said it now counted 1.11 billion monthly active
users and about 665 million daily active users.
The company said the number of monthly users who logged on
solely through mobile devices more than doubled to 189 million
users from a year ago.
Graphic: link.reuters.com/ryp77t
NEW AD PRODUCTS
Created in a Harvard dorm room in 2004, Facebook, along with
other established Internet companies such as Google Inc
and Yahoo Inc, are moving to reposition their
businesses for a world in which consumers' primary Internet
access occurs on small-screened smartphones rather than PCs.
Facebook has rolled out a string of big product launches and
revamps in recent months, including an overhaul of its newsfeed
and search feature, as well an app for Android smartphones that
puts Facebook features front and center on phone homescreens.
The various initiatives have contributed to rising spending,
with Facebook's 60 percent year-on-year increase in costs and
expenses outpacing the 38 percent revenue increase.
Facebook said it earned $219 million, or 9 cents a share, in
the first three months of the year, compared to $205 million, or
9 cents a share, in the year-ago period.
Excluding certain items, Facebook said it earned 12 cents a
share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S were looking
for adjusted EPS of 13 cents.
Facebook executives reiterated previous guidance that
spending would be up in 2013 as the company invests in new
products and in improving the efficacy of its ads.
One nascent type of mobile advertising pioneered by Facebook
- ads that encourage users to install third-party apps - could
grow meaningfully, Zuckerberg said.
"We're starting to see real revenue from mobile app
installs," Zuckerberg said, without giving details. "It's one of
our most important new ad products."
Facebook's revenue in the first quarter totaled $1.46
billion, versus $1.06 billion in the year-ago period, and
roughly in line with analyst expectations. Advertising revenue
was up 43 percent in the first quarter, the fastest growth rate
since the end of 2011.
"You are seeing pretty strong revenue growth right now,"
said Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler. But he warned that the
revenue growth could slow in coming quarters as Facebook faces
tougher year-on-year comparisons.
(With additional reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Stephen
Coates)