Nov 4 Facebook Inc reported a 40.5 percent jump in quarterly revenue helped by the launch of new advertisement formats and updates to its mobile app that drove more ad sales.

Revenue jumped to $4.50 billion in the third quarter ended Sept 30, from $3.20 billion a year earlier.

Net income attributable to stockholders rose to $891 million, or 31 cents per share, from $802 million, or 30 cents per share.

