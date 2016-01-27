Jan 27 Facebook Inc reported a 51.7
percent jump in revenue for the final quarter of 2015 as new
advertising formats and an improved mobile app drove a sharp
rise in ad sales.
The company's total revenue rose to $5.84 billion from $3.85
billion a year earlier, with ad revenue increasing 56.8 percent
to $5.64 billion in the holiday shopping period, when spending
on advertising typically spikes.
Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $1.56
billion, or 54 cents per share, in the three months ended Dec.
31 from $696 million, or 25 cents per share in the same period
of 2014.
Facebook, which has the world's most popular smartphone app,
has also been benefiting from a surge in video views that has
attracted advertising dollars.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru and Yasmeen Abutaleb in
San Francisco; Editing by Ted Kerr)