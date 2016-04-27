April 27 Facebook Inc reported a 51.9
percent rise in quarterly revenue as its increasingly popular
mobile app and push into live video continued to attract new
advertisers and encouraged existing ones to boost spending.
The company's net income attributable to common shareholders
rose to $1.51 billion, or 52 cents per share, in the first
quarter ended March 31 from $509 million, or 18 cents per share,
a year earlier.
Total revenue rose to $5.38 billion from $3.54 billion, with
ad revenue increasing 56.8 percent to $5.20 billion.
The company also said it planned to create a new class of
non-voting capital stock, known as the Class C capital stock.
Facebook has been rolling out new features to ramp up mobile
advertising, several of which encourage advertisers to
experiment further with video and migrate to the platform from
television advertising.
