July 27 Facebook Inc's quarterly revenue
jumped 59.2 percent as its hugely popular mobile app attracted
new advertisers and encouraged existing ones to spend more.
The net income attributable to Facebook's stockholders rose
to $2.05 billion, or 71 cents per share, in the second quarter
ended June 30, from $715 million, or 25 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Revenue rose to $6.44 billion from $4.04 billion.
The company, which generated 84 percent of its advertising
revenue from mobile ads in the quarter, has been rolling out new
features to beef up mobile advertising and is exhorting
businesses to experiment with video ads.
