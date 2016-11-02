Nov 2 Facebook Inc reported a 55.8
percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday as its
mobile-advertising sales soared.
Mobile ad revenue accounted for 84 percent of Facebook's
total advertising revenue of $6.82 billion in the third quarter
ended Sept. 30, compared with 78 percent a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected total ad revenue of $6.71
billion, according to research firm FactSet StreetAccount.
More than 90 percent of Facebook's users access the social
network through mobile devices.
Total revenue rose to $7.01 billion from $4.50 billion,
compared with the average estimate of $6.92 billion, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income attributable to Facebook shareholders jumped to
$2.37 billion, or 82 cents per share, in the quarter from $891
million, or 31 cents per share, in the third quarter of 2015.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.09 per share.
Facebook is expected to generate about $22 billion in
mobile ad revenue in 2016, according to research firm eMarketer,
up about 67 percent from 2015. Total ad revenue is forecast to
rise to about $26 billion, an increase of about 52 percent.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)