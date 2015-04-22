Old-guard retail back in the cross hairs
NEW YORK A glance at the U.S. stock market's main measure for the health of retailers suggests all is well among those companies in the business of peddling stuff directly to consumers.
SAN FRANCISCO Facebook Inc (FB.O) said on Wednesday that foreign exchange rates would likely cut revenue in the current quarter by more than 10 percent due to the strong U.S. dollar.
The world's biggest online social network also said its expenses this year would increase by about 55 percent to 65 percent, a slight decrease at the top end from its previous forecast of 55 percent to 70 percent growth.
(Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
NEW YORK A glance at the U.S. stock market's main measure for the health of retailers suggests all is well among those companies in the business of peddling stuff directly to consumers.
YOKOHAMA, Japan Japan's economy still needs support from ultra-loose monetary policy despite budding signs of recovery, a senior IMF official said, stressing that it was premature for the central bank to consider withdrawing stimulus any time soon.