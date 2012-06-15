* Retailers cite difficulties in tracking results
* New ad formats could prove more alluring
* Could fees for some services be in the offing?
By Alistair Barr
CHICAGO, June 15 Krishan Agarwal, president of
online luxury watch vendor Melrose.com, told a roomful of
attentive Internet retailers last week how Facebook had helped
his company generate about 25 percent more sales in two years.
Then he dropped a bombshell: Melrose spent less than $1,500
on Facebook ads during that time. Everything else the company
did with Facebook was free.
"Some of the tools that are free are just a lot better than
ads on Facebook," the former Dalton Investments hedge fund
analyst explained, echoing other attendees at the Internet
Retailer Conference & Exhibition in Chicago.
Agarwal's experience goes to the heart of the issues
confronting Facebook Inc as it tries to turn its giant
global network into a money machine. Advertisers love the
platform but don't necessarily see the benefit in spending money
on the ads.
Facebook is hoping to allay some of the doubts with new ad
formats that provide better tracking of customer behavior. It's
also beginning to insert ads directly into the "newsfeed," the
stream of updates that all users receive, which should in turn
help the company address the challenge of delivering ads on
mobile devices.
Yet analysts increasingly suggest that over the long run,
Facebook may have to begin charging for services that are
currently free. Concerns about the company's reliance on
advertising offerings which, unlike rival Google's, have not
proven themselves to be game-changers for customers have helped
shave $25 billion from Facebook's market value since it went
public last month.
"They're in a huge pickle because most of their business is
based on growth in advertising," said Forrester Research's
Sucharita Mulpuru. But "why buy that cow when you get the milk
for free?"
The experience of online retailers, which comprise a big
piece of the online ad market and are thus a crucial sector for
Facebook to win over, provides a clear view of Facebook's
advertising challenge.
"The retail sector isn't buying it," said Fiona Dias, chief
strategy officer at ShopRunner, an e-commerce shipping company
part-owned by eBay. "With all Facebook's free stuff,
retailers don't have to worry whether it works very well. But
the moment they pay a nickel, there has to be accountability."
Katie Ennis, e-commerce head at apparel retailer RCC Western
Stores, said she had used Facebook ads until she sat down with
the head of finance and analyzed the return on investment
compared with other advertising the company uses.
"The conversions were just not there. People would click on
the ads sometimes but would not buy," she said. "So we
completely stopped doing Facebook ads earlier this year."
After about a month, RCC Western noticed a decline in sales.
The retailer resumed running Facebook ads and sales recovered.
"So Facebook ads are having an effect, but we're not sure
how and we can't measure it," Ennis said.
Giantnerd was an early adopter of Facebook's Open Graph
project, which lets shoppers "love," "want" and "own" products
on the website of the outdoor goods retailer. When shoppers
click on these buttons, those recommendations are shared with
friends through their Facebook Timeline.
Facebook highlighted Giantnerd's success in a June blog,
saying website traffic from Facebook more than tripled after the
retailer integrated with Open Graph, a free service.
CEO Randall Weidberg was less enthusiastic about traditional
paid Facebook display ads.
"It has its place, but won't have amazing results," he said
during the conference.
FACEBOOK VS GOOGLE
Tracking the impact of advertising is difficult in any
medium, and Google's success is largely due to an unusually
direct relationship between ad buys and customer actions. When
someone searches for something on Google, and ads for the item
being searched appear next to the regular search results, the
chances of a customer clicking and buying are pretty good.
Facebook users, by contrast, are not typically looking for
something to buy. They may get a product recommendation from a
friend, then search for it elsewhere and buy days or weeks
later. This makes it hard to attribute sales directly to
Facebook ads, because purchases are often influenced by other
things along the way.
Four out of five people in a Reuters survey this month said
they had never bought a product as a result of advertising on
Facebook.
CanvasPop, which turns Facebook and Instagram photos into
canvas art, has seen success with fan pages and other free
efforts such as contests.
But co-founder Adrian Salamunovic said Facebook's analytics
service measures the impact of ads on "everything except
revenue."
"We take advantage of all the free things," he said.
"Occasionally we spend money on Facebook ads for certain
campaigns, with mixed results. If there was an out-of-the-box
way of tracking revenue generated from Facebook ads, that would
make a huge difference to a lot of people."
Facebook is searching for better ways to track impact. Brad
Smallwood, its head of measurements and insights, said on
Tuesday that Facebook is launching a competition with the
Advertising Research Foundation to encourage new ways of
measuring return on ad investment.
Winners will get funding from Facebook to develop the
projects, Smallwood said.
"We haven't given marketers a good understanding of how to
evaluate these things," he added.
Facebook has also rolled out new types of paid ads recently
- such as Sponsored Stories and Ads with Social - that may be
easier to measure and track.
"While advertisers to-date have seen mixed results from
Facebook ads, 'sponsored stories' and offers are showing signs
of improving results," wrote Colin Sebastian, an analyst at RW
Baird, in a recent investor note.
Weidberg of Giantnerd agreed that the newer sponsored
stories ads have been more successful.
FREE VS PAID
Facebook recommends marketers use free tools to get
customers engaged online, then pay for ads such as sponsored
stories to spread successful campaigns to a broader audience.
One of its newest ad formats is called Promoted Posts. When
companies post updates for fans on their Facebook pages, the
messages only reach some followers. They can now pay to get
posts into the News Feeds of more of their fans.
Advertisers who only use free marketing tools on Facebook
"are leaving a huge opportunity on the table to reach more
customers," Facebook spokeswoman Elisabeth Diana said.
Still, analysts have begun to speculate on if and when
Facebook might begin charging fees for some of the services that
are now free.
"They could experiment with charging for Facebook pages if
you are a certain sized retailer," said Sebastian. "They have to
be very careful though. They are trying to create as big a
funnel as possible and over time try to monetize that. They
would not want to limit the growth of the funnel at this point."
Facebook spokeswoman Elisabeth Diana declined to comment on
the possibility of future fees.