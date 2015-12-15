Dec 15 Facebook Inc has quietly debuted a
feature on its social networking site that helps users find
local businesses based on customer reviews, bringing it in
direct competition with similar services from Yelp Inc
and Angie's List Inc.
The feature was first spotted by a tech blog. Facebook has
not made a public announcement of the feature.
The webpage for the new feature, which reads "Find local
businesses with the best Facebook reviews and ratings", can be
accessed through the URL, www.facebook.com/services.
Facebook, which allows businesses to create pages on its
site, has a section on such pages that enables users to post and
read reviews.
Companies such as Yelp and Angie's List are known for
similar services that allow users to find and rate restaurants
and a variety of other businesses.
Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
(Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)