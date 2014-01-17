By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 17 Beyonce fans got a big
surprise at midnight on Dec. 13, when the pop star announced her
new album from out of the blue.
Just as surprising was her decision to announce the album by
posting a 15-second video on Instagram, the Facebook
-owned online photo-and-video sharing service.
The exclusive announcement - virtually unheard of for a
recording artist of that caliber - was a coup for Facebook,
which has been upstaged by younger rival Twitter Inc as
the go-to online forum for celebrities, sports and news.
Potentially billions of dollars in television advertising
are at stake as consumers increasingly turn to social networks
to stay abreast of the latest news and entertainment. Twitter
and Facebook both are wooing advertisers with video ad platforms
and trying to hold off mobile communications startups like
WhatsApp and SnapChat, which have lured many younger users.
Leading the Facebook charge is Dan Rose, vice president of
partnerships, acquisitions chief, and architect of some of the
social network's key deals during his eight years there.
Rose maintains a low profile compared with Mark Zuckerberg,
Facebook's founder, and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg,
whose "Lean In" book on women in business was a cause celebre. A
surfer, Rose has a reputation as calm, friendly but persistent
at the 5,800-employee company.
Previously at Amazon.com, the 42-year-old Rose helped launch
the Kindle reader and nail down deals with publishers.
When Facebook's stock was beaten down in the wake of its IPO
in May 2012, Rose told an all-staff meeting that Amazon plowed
through the turbulence of its early years by ignoring the
"noise" around it and focusing on long term goals, a person who
was present at the meeting said.
His approach has helped Rose find common ground in sometimes
tricky relationships. He was instrumental in three years of
talks to win Apple Inc permission in 2012 for Facebook
to tap directly into iPhone features like pictures, as well as a
2006 advertising pact with Microsoft Corp which a year
later made a seminal investment in the young company.
Now Rose is spearheading the efforts to broaden the Facebook
conversation, dominated by talk of friends and family, by tying
up with celebrities, news organizations and other "content"
providers.
People "like to see stuff from their friends, that's where
Facebook started and kind of where our origin is, but they also
really like to see stuff from public voices," said Rose.
"When that type of stuff shows up in people's newsfeeds they
like it, they click on it, they comment on it, they engage with
it," Rose said in an interview.
In November, Rose and Facebook product chief Chris Cox
hosted a lunch at the posh Soho House club in West Hollywood
with representatives of various celebrities, including Madonna,
rapper Pitbull and actor Channing Tatum.
In recent months, Rose's team has also made frequent visits
to broadcasters and other media organizations, preaching the
virtues of Facebook and discussing potential partnerships.
Facebook may soon announce a series of tie-ups with a
broadcaster around some popular television shows and sporting
events, a source familiar with the matter said.
"There's a lot of disconnect between Hollywood and the
Valley on many different fronts. He plays a really important
role," said Guy Oseary, the manager for Madonna and band U2, who
was at Soho House lunch.
MORE THAN JUST FRIENDS
Analysts say Facebook's efforts to recast itself as the
virtual town square for public conversations about everything
from yesterday's football game to breaking news will not be
easy.
"Facebook is still the place where you see friends," said
Ben Schachter of Macquarie Research. Changing consumers' online
habits is tough, he added.
Some media and entertainment organizations, such as the ESPN
television sports network, have nearly as many followers on
Twitter as they do on Facebook, even though Facebook's total
audience of 1.2 billion active members is five times Twitter's.
CNN and CNBC have more followers on their Twitter accounts than
on Facebook.
Twitter, known for 140-character messages, has created a
system for broadcasters to show video clips and ads through
tweets coordinated with what is being shown on TV. In September
it struck a deal with the National Football League to show video
highlights of games on Twitter.
Past efforts to nudge consumers into using Facebook's social
network in different ways have fizzled, from movie rentals to
online shops by big retailers.
Facebook said the movie rentals were an effort that the film
studios initiated on their own, and noted that the current focus
on public content is aimed at better supporting user behavior
that's already occurring on its social network.
Facebook users posted 20 million comments and "likes" about
the opening game of the National Football League season as the
match unfolded.
On Thursday, Facebook took a page from Twitter and
introduced a "Trending" feature, offering a personalized list of
hot discussion topics.
STAR POWER
To cozy up to the media and entertainment industry, Rose
needs to demonstrate the benefits of its social network and its
massive audience, something rival Twitter has proven adept at.
"I think of it kind of like nation-state relationships, for
these larger companies and these larger partnerships, where you
have diplomats and ambassadors," said Rose. "The goal of those
people is to find areas of mutual shared interest."
In September, Facebook began providing broadcasters with
reports detailing the conversations their shows generated on the
social network. And it created special tools to help programs
such as ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" incorporate public
comments of Facebook users into their shows.
Rose has also turned the mergers and acquisitions team,
which he runs, to the project. In December, Facebook acquired
Sportstream, whose technology organizes comments that sports
fans post on Facebook, making it easier for sports broadcasters
to discover and use some of the real-time conversations.
Then there's Instagram, the photo and video-sharing service
that Facebook acquired for roughly $700 million last year, and
which is popular among movie stars, athletes and other public
figures.
Rose's team, including his deputy for celebrity outreach
Justin Osofsky, cultivated a relationship with Beyonce for
months. When she proposed the album announcement on short
notice, they leapt at the opportunity.
Beyonce declined to comment on the launch of the album, a
secret until the Instagram video. It sold a record 1 million
copies on Apple's iTunes store in six days.