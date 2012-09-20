Sept 20 A U.S. appeals court refused to disturb
Facebook Inc's $9.5 million class action settlement over
allegations that the social networking company's defunct
"Beacon" service violated its members' privacy rights.
The 2-1 ruling on Thursday came from the 9th U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals, with the one dissenting judge saying the
settlement unfairly benefited Facebook and plaintiff attorneys.
In 2007 Facebook launched Beacon, which allowed users to
broadcast their Internet activity to friends. If a user rented a
movie from Blockbuster, for instance, Facebook would broadcast
that transaction to the person's entire network, according to
the ruling.
However, Facebook didn't require anyone's affirmative
consent to participate in the program, and users soon complained
about their private information being transmitted without
permission. In the face of complaints and negative publicity,
Facebook eventually discontinued the service.
A group of 19 plaintiffs filed a proposed class action in
federal court against Facebook and other businesses who
participated in Beacon. Facebook soon agreed to settle the case
for $9.5 million.
Roughly $3 million of that was set aside for attorney's
fees, with the rest going to establish a charitable group
focused on online privacy rights.
A subset of plaintiffs objected to the settlement, but in
its ruling on Thursday the 9th Circuit said the $9.5 million was
not too low.
"A $9.5 million class recovery would be substantial under
most circumstances," the court wrote, "and we see nothing about
this particular settlement that undermines the district court's
conclusion that it was substantial in this case."
Facebook deputy general counsel Colin Stretch said the
company was pleased the 9th Circuit found the settlement fair.
Plaintiffs' attorney Scott Kamber said he looked forward to the
formation of the privacy rights group.
In dissent, 9th Circuit Judge Andrew Kleinfeld said the
settlement "perverts the class action into a device for
depriving victims of remedies," while enriching the company and
plaintiff lawyers.
"Facebook users who had suffered damages from past exposure
of their purchases got no money, not a nickel, from the
defendants," Kleinfeld wrote.
The case in the 9th Circuit is Ginger McCall vs. Facebook
Inc., 10-16380.