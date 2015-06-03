By Yasmeen Abutaleb
SAN FRANCISCO, June 3 Facebook's Chief
Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg took to the social media site
on Wednesday to say she felt "thirty years sadder" after the
30-day mourning period she observed following her husband's
sudden death.
Sandberg's husband, SurveyMonkey Chief Executive Dave
Goldberg, died on May 1 after falling off a treadmill during a
vacation in Mexico.
Sandberg posted an online tribute four days after the death
of Goldberg, who built a company valued at $2 billion. She has
also periodically shared posts about her mourning and pictures
of Goldberg.
Her 1,731-word post Wednesday marked the end of sheloshim,
the traditional Jewish 30-day period of mourning for a spouse.
"I have lived thirty years in these thirty days," Sandberg
wrote. "I am thirty years sadder. I feel like I am thirty years
wiser."
Sandberg also said Goldberg's death helped her gain a "more
profound understanding of what it is to be a mother," and that
she rejoiced that her children were alive each day.
She ended the post with lyrics from Bono, who sang at
Goldberg's Silicon Valley memorial service last month.
"'There is no end to grief ... and there is no end to
love,'" she posted. "I love you, Dave."
(Reporting By Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Tom Brown)