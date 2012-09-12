* Social data could boost search results
* Google, Microsoft have already taken some steps
* Facebook shares climb nearly 8 pct
By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 12 Facebook Inc Chief
Executive Mark Zuckerberg has fired a warning shot that
threatens to ignite a battle to marry social networking with one
of the most valuable areas of the technology industry: search.
Long dominated by Google Inc, the Web search market
represents a "big opportunity" that Facebook is uniquely
positioned to address, Zuckerberg said on Tuesday at a tech
industry conference in San Francisco.
Zuckerberg's comments, the clearest signal that Facebook is
eyeing one of the Internet's most lucrative markets at a time
when its own advertising revenue growth rates are slowing,
helped shore up the company's battered shares.
Facebook's stock, which had lost roughly 50 percent of its
value through Tuesday since the company's May initial public
offering, finished Wednesday's regular trading session up 7.7
percent at $20.93 -- the biggest one-day gain since Facebook
began trading on Nasdaq.
The 28-year old CEO's first major public appearance since
Facebook's IPO provided much-needed reassurance to Wall Street,
as Zuckerberg highlighted progress in the company's mobile
business and expressed confidence in Facebook's future
money-making prospects.
But it was Zuckerberg's talk of search that had Wall Street
analysts and technology insiders abuzz on Wednesday, even if
they couldn't agree on what exactly a Facebook search service
would look like or how imminent such a service was.
Facebook "might be the only company on earth that I think
could truly go up against Google and win on the search side,"
said Gerry Campbell, who has been involved with Web search at
various companies for more than ten years, including as an
advisor to Summize, a search engine for Twitter messages that
was acquired by Twitter in 2008.
Facebook doesn't need to create an index of every site on
the Web, as Google does, to be a useful search engine, he said.
The massive amount of data that Facebook has about all the
activity on its 955-million-user social network as well on
external websites that feature its Like button represent a
partial index of the Web that would be satisfying enough for
most users, said Campbell, who is now CEO of tech consulting
firm Frequency Group.
Bill Gross, who developed the search advertising business
model that now underpins search businesses such as Google and
Microsoft Corp, said much would depend on the scope of
Facebook's ambitions.
"I don't think people care about 'social search' itself, but
they do care about getting better search results," said Gross,
the CEO of Idealab.
If Facebook can figure out how to use the information in its
social network to provide consumers with better Web search
results, the company could steal more market share "than just
about anyone else," he said.
Google had 66.4 percent of the U.S. search market in August
according to research firm comScore. Microsoft's Bing had 15.9
percent share and Yahoo Inc had 12.8 percent share.
PUTTING SOCIAL WITH SEARCH
Facebook currently offers a search feature that can help
users find pages within its social network. And it has a
partnership with Microsoft, whose Bing engine provides search
results for external websites.
Google has been trying to combine social and search for the
past year or so by integrating Google+ into its search engine.
and Microsoft integrates certain Facebook results into its Bing
search results.
Most of the one billion search queries a day that Facebook
currently garners are for Facebook users looking to find other
people on the world's No.1 social network, Zuckerberg said on
Tuesday. But he said that a meaningful portion of the queries
are also for businesses, brands and apps on Facebook.
Those queries represent an attractive opportunity for
Facebook to develop a more full-featured search service,
Zuckerberg explained.
"Facebook is really uniquely positioned to answer a lot of
the questions that people have," Zuckerberg said, such as
finding a good restaurant or learning more about a job
opportunity.
"These are queries that you could potentially do with
Facebook if we built out the system that you just couldn't do
anywhere else, and at some point we'll do it," Zuckerberg said.
Zuckerberg didn't provide a specific timeframe for when
Facebook would step up its search efforts. And he didn't address
how such an endeavor would fit in with its partnership with
Microsoft.
Representatives from Microsoft and Google declined to
comment, Facebook did not immediately return a request for
comment.
SOME SKEPTICAL
One skeptic of a full-fledged Facebook search engine is Citi
analyst Mark Mahaney, who deems it "improbable."
"Search is an extremely complex, time-intensive, capital
intensive endeavor with dramatic learning curve advantages,"
Mahaney said.
He said that until now Facebook has consistently indicated
that it was not interested in going head-to-head with Google in
search, and described Zuckerberg's comments on search as "odd"
and "a little bit opportunistic."
"From a Wall Street perspective you have to have to have a
little bit of a critical read on this and say 'When your stock's
been trashed you tend to maybe talk about things to get the
stock moving,'" said Mahaney.
Still, there are signs that Facebook is putting more effort
into search. Last month, the company said it was testing a new
advertising format that allows marketers to have their ads
appear in the drop-down menu of Facebook's search box when users
type in certain queries.
RBC Capital Markets analyst Andre Sequin believes Facebook's
near-term priorities will be improving its mobile advertising
business and its mobile applications.
But he said that search is one of the most valuable ways to
monetize activity on the Web," and that Facebook has all the
ingredients to create a powerful "suggestion engine."
"That could be very attractive to both the user and the
products," said Sequin.