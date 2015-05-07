SEATTLE May 6 The leader of Facebook Inc's
fast-growing Seattle office left the company last month,
a spokeswoman for the online social network told Reuters on
Wednesday, a crucial personnel change at Facebook's largest
engineering office outside of its Silicon Valley headquarters.
Engineering manager Paul Carduner, who took over leadership
of the Seattle office about six months ago, was in charge of
more than 600 people.
In February he announced a lease on space in a new building
in Seattle with room for more than 2,000 Facebook employees. The
office is expecting to move there in January 2016.
Facebook did not publicize his departure and it has not been
reported previously. No replacement has been named, a source at
the company told Reuters, and senior staff in Seattle are
sharing Carduner's duties.
Carduner did not immediately respond to a request for
comment. His Facebook page shows a post saying he left Facebook
April 17 and started working from home as a "house husband" on
April 18. He does not give any indication of why he left
Facebook.
The social network's fast-growing Seattle office is the
biggest in terms of engineering staff after its Menlo Park,
California, headquarters. Facebook is hiring quickly across the
board, not just in Seattle. Last quarter it
passed 10,000 employees worldwide for the first time.
The Seattle office has played a critical role in developing
many of the features in Facebook's mobile and messaging apps,
and has recruited heavily from local tech companies, especially
Microsoft Corp.
(Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Ken Wills)