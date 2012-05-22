WASHINGTON May 22 The top U.S. securities
regulator said on Tuesday that the problems surrounding
Facebook's initial public offering should be reviewed,
but those issues should not shake investor confidence in the
markets.
"I think there is a lot of reason to have confidence in our
markets and in the integrity of how they operate, but there are
issues that we need to look at specifically with respect to
Facebook," Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Mary
Schapiro told reporters as she exited a Senate Banking Committee
hearing.
Facebook's IPO got off to a rough start last week after it
experienced trading glitches on the Nasdaq exchange.
The company's shares continued to fall on Tuesday amid questions
about its financial prospects.