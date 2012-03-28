SAN FRANCISCO, March 28 Social-networking site
Facebook is halting the sale of its shares on secondary markets
effective next week, aiming to reduce churn in its valuation
which could complicate matters as it sets an IPO price, a person
familiar with the situtation said on Wednesday.
The company, which is preparing for what could be Silicon
Valley's largest initial public offering, has asked firms that
arrange trading of its privately held shares to stop, the person
said.
Earlier this week, one of the firms that arranges trading in
Facebook shares, SharesPost Financial, told investors it was
moving up the closing date for its Facebook auction to March 30
from April 2.
Facebook filed its paperwork to go public in early February.
Its IPO, expected to value the company at around $100 billion,
is expected in coming months.
A Facebook spokesman declined to comment. Representatives at
SharesPost and SecondMarket, another firm that arranges trading
in private shares, didn't immediately respond to requests for
comment.
Bloomberg reported the news earlier Wednesday.
(Reporting By Sarah McBride; Editing by Bernard Orr)