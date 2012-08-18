BRIEF-A-Gas Americas says LDC exited its investment to KKR
* A-Gas Americas says LDC has exited its investment in A-Gas to KKR; transaction value undisclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 17 A U.S. judge rejected Facebook Inc's proposed legal settlement to resolve allegations that the social networking company violated its members' rights through the its 'Sponsored Stories' advertising feature.
U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg in San Francisco on Friday said the company and attorneys for the plaintiffs could try to modify their agreement to address his concerns
DETROIT/WASHINGTON, June 5 The Trump administration will unveil revised self-driving guidelines within the next few months, the head of the U.S. Transportation Department said on Monday, responding to automakers' calls for regulations that will sanction their costly efforts to put autonomous vehicles on the road.