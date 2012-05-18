NEW YORK May 18 Shorting the Facebook IPO on
its first day of trading will not be for the faint of heart.
As the hottest initial public offering in recent memory,
Facebook has drawn 1990s-style tech-mania interest from
mom and pop investors and big institutions alike.
That intense appeal means even short-selling veterans are a
bit wary, at least for now.
"I have no interest in shorting a cultural phenomenon,"
hedge fund manager Jeffrey Matthews of Ram Partners in
Greenwich, Connecticut, told Reuters in an email interview.
Asked if this was because such stocks trade without regard
to normal market valuation, he wrote back, "Bingo."
Short sellers looking to get in are facing an uphill battle.
Traders interviewed said the stock is going to be hard to
borrow, at least for a few days, and only the best-sourced hedge
fund managers will able to find lenders.
A prime broker at one of the top underwriters of the IPO
said the firm will not be lending shares at least until the
initial settlement in three business days.
"I don't know how many shares will be available for
shorting," said the broker, who requested anonymity. "We would
only provide them once the deal has stabilized."
The bigger-than-usual percentage of retail-investor
ownership of the shares may make shorting more difficult, as
those investors don't tend to lend their shares for those who
want to take a short bet.
"It will likely be difficult to get shares to borrow," said
Adam Reed, professor of finance at UNC Kenan-Flagler Business
School in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
"In our research, we found that around 70 percent of IPOs
are borrowable on the first day, but many of those names were
only borrowable by well-placed investors."
The stock priced at $38 a share Thursday.
Those who are able to short will need nerves of steel. The
borrowing cost will be high, and short-sellers may find the
trade hard to get out of by buying back the stock in the open
market, and could face a lender calling in their shorts if the
stock rallies sharply.
Still, some have started laying the groundwork to short
Facebook well before trading started.
"I'm doing the legwork now and calling all the brokers,"
said a hedge fund manager earlier in the week. "Goldman and
Credit Suisse are our prime brokers, so I am in contact with
them about this."
"This is about as bubbly as you can get," he said. "My
mother asked me if she could get Facebook shares and she has
never been interested in IPOs before. A cab driver asked me
about the IPO too. That's when you want to short it."
The hedge fund manager asked not to be named as he expected
to be involved in trading the stock on Friday.
Some hedge funds, remembering the heady days of the tech
bubble in the late 1990s, have been sensing the blood in the
water in the recent flurry of social media and networking IPOs,
including Groupon, LinkedIn, and Zygna
.
Many believe those stocks' valuations are too high, given
expectations for their growth and revenue outlook. Should shares
surge to $70 or so in short order, it will be an opportunity for
managers when the initial flurry of retail interest fades in
coming days or weeks.
However, Facebook may be an exception.
"I think it's going to be an extraordinarily successful IPO
and it's going to be a must-own stock institutionally, besides
the massive retail demand, for obvious reasons - it's the
dominant factor in social media, social networking," said Doug
Kass, president of Seabreeze Partners in Palm Beach, Florida.
Kass hasn't been afraid of shorting hot IPOs in the past -
he made quick, short bets on LinkedIn in the initial days after
it began trading in May 2011. That stock had a small float of
just 7.84 million shares, compared with the 421 million shares
Facebook sold.
At the $38-a-share IPO price, Facebook would trade at over
100 times historical earnings, versus Apple Inc's 14
times and Google Inc's 19 times.
Even among the skeptical, there is a good deal of caution in
facing down what is likely to be a stampede. As economist John
Maynard Keynes famously noted, the market can stay irrational
longer than investors can stay solvent.
"Facebook is the kind of stock that, if you don't like it,
you simply avoid it," said Mohannad Aama, managing director at
Beam Capital Management LLC in New York.